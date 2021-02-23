CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has entered a music and art partnership with U.K. music curation trailblazer PLAYLISTER dubbed MUSIC SEEN.

Developed throughout 2020 by CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING with PLAYLISTER, MUSIC SEEN is a new initiative that will see the curation specialists showcase the breadth of the publisher's 400,000 songs, across evergreen hits, hidden gems, and future classics, from pop and rock, electronica, musical theatre and classical music.

MUSIC SEEN launched on JANUARY 1st, presenting a track a day with each week tied together under a theme linked to song anniversaries, writer events, lyrical motifs and cultural moments. Recent theme titles include "Love, Blues And Dreams, A Reason To Rhyme," "Tales Of An (Empty) Dancefloor" and "Freedom, Positivity & Hope," celebrating MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY.

Alongside the website, playlist audio, which will be available on SPOTIFY, and an accompanying INSTAGRAM account (musicseen.fm) will feature an associated playlist visual unveiled weekly by both up-and-coming and well-known illustrators.

As part of the initiative, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has teamed up with WAR CHILD UK – a specialist charity for children affected by conflict.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP International Sync & Project Development SARA LORD commented, “The main focus of our work here in sync is making sure that the right people hear our music. A real driving force for us has been to create new and innovative ways to showcase and platform our wonderful songs to our commercial clients and partners.

“When we started talking with our good friends at PLAYLISTER, it felt like the perfect fit – their job is literally in the name, and a whole year’s worth of curation meant I could put my feet up… No, It’s a beautiful thing that will continue to grow throughout the year, culminating in an incredible 365 days of sound and vision”.

PLAYLISTER Director DAN LYWOOD added, “We’ve always wanted to work on something with CONCORD and MUSIC SEEN has become a wonderfully collaborative effort. It’s a project which has engaged our team and given everyone something positive and original to concentrate on. We love a rolling project and we’re excited to see it continue to unfold throughout the year. I come from a visual arts background so getting to work alongside artists and illustrators, with an amazing catalogue of tracks to refer to and inspire, is really rewarding”.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING also enlisted LONDON-based design company, STUDIO BND, to develop the brand and identity for MUSIC SEEN.

