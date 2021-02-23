Heard Well

HEARD WELL,, the first music media company powered by social tastemakers and their communities, has signed a global publishing deal with BIG FAMILY, the joint venture company formed by hit songwriters JULIAN BUNETTA, JOHN RYAN, FAMILY AFFAIR PRODUCTIONS and HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP last year. The agreement pairs the label that works with best-in-class influencers to create streaming playlists with one of the industry’s leading music publishers.



BIG FAMILY Co-President/HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP EVP A&R CASEY ROBISON commented, “HEARD WELL has built a vast network of influencers whose musical tastes often enable them to discover rising talent well before it reaches industry ears. This deal enables us to tap into them as an A&R source and identify up-and-coming songwriters and artists very early in their careers. We can’t wait to get started.”

ROBISON shares leadership duties at BIG FAMILY with Co-President DAMON BUNETTA.



BIG FAMILY/HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP will work with HEARD WELL’s influencers and curators with a view towards signing emerging songwriters and artists. HEARD WELL was founded by writer/creator JEREMY WINEBERG, ANDREW GRAHAM and CONNOR FRANTA. With a combined follower reach of over 350 million powered by more than 70 of the most influential names in youth media who curate playlists of their favorite emerging artists, HEARD WELL represents an impressive playlisting DSP network.



Commented WINEBERG: “This partnership with the brilliant team at BIG FAMILY/HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP enables HEARD WELL to offer a new, dynamic publishing capability to our artist partners, while helping us further fulfill our goal to elevate emerging talent around the world.”



HEARD WELL is headquartered in LOS ANGELES along with the BIG FAMILY/HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP.

