The Leighty Family Lights A Candle

ERIK and BETHANY LEIGHTY are among the many music industry workers whose lives drastically changed when the music industry slammed to a halt due to COVID-19. ERIK is a touring production manager and BETHANY a graphic designer for a live music booking agency. Witnessing the devastation to live events and the music touring industry, they felt compelled to give back.

The couple created a clean candle line, WOODED CREEK CANDLE CO., with $1 of every candle donated to MUSICARES through their BE A LIGHT PROGRAM.

Commented ERIK and BETHANY, “Our first thought when all this happened was, ‘What can we do to help?’ Our music industry is a tight-knit family. We help support each other while touring and away from our families. Right now, we are a source of support to another during this pandemic. It’s just what we do. It’s the core of this industry and why we love what we do.”

WOODED CREEK CANDLE CO. and MUSICARES partnered to design a signature candle to be featured in gratitude gifts for sponsors of MUSICARES’ MUSIC ON A MISSION, a virtual event to honor the resiliency of the music community during the pandemic. Set to take place on FRIDAY, MARCH 12th, the event will feature new performances by HAIM, H.E.R., JHENE AIKO and JOHN LEGEND, as well as special footage from the MUSICARES vaults featuring JONAS BROTHERS, LADY GAGA, STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY and USHER. D NICE will also be performing a special pre-show DJ set. Tickets for the event are available at GRAMMY.com.



Said the LEIGHTYS, “As a music industry family, we have seen firsthand how hard our industry has been devastated during this pandemic. We hope to help our music family during this incredibly difficult time.”



WOODED CREEK CANDLE CO. product has also been featured in corporate gifts baskets for the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and STERLING ENTERTAINMENT, sponsors of LEVL UP FEST, a fundraiser held last DECEMBER 16th at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM to support those in the live events and music touring industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

