Pesca Suspended

SLATE has suspended "THE GIST" podcast host MIKE PESCA for arguing in a staff SLACK conversation about the NEW YORK TIMES' controversy over the use of a racial slur by a now-departed reporter that white people can say the word in some contexts, DEFECTOR is reporting.

In discussing on a FEBRUARY 15th SLACK conversation the resignation of DONALD G. MCNEIL JR. from the TIMES for using the racial slur while conducting a field trip with students in 2019, PESCA reportedly argued that there are possible times when a white person using the word would be appropriate. SLATE CEO DAN CHECK closed the discussion and PESCA was indefinitely suspended pending an investigation; DEFECTOR is reporting that PESCA had used the slur in question on at least two previous occasions in 2019, both related to the same argument suggesting white people could use the word in some contexts, and had used the word on two segments on the same topic for NPR in 2006 and 2007.

SLATE Editor-in-Chief JARED HOHLT told the staff at a meeting on FRIDAY that PESCA had been suspended for a week, but a memo from CHECK on SUNDAY said that the host had been indefinitely suspended.

