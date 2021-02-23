Ted Patterson Passes Away

Longtime BALTIMORE radio and television sportscaster TED PATTERSON died THURSDAY in BALTIMORE at 76, reports the BALTIMORE SUN. PATTERSON had been battling Parkinson's disease and dementia.

PATTERSON, who started in radio while at the UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON in 1965 and then while earning his master's degree at MIAMI UNIVERSITY in OHIO, followed by a stint on ARMED FORCES RADIO while in the ARMY, joined WBAL-A/BALTIMORE in 1973, hosting a sports talk show. He moved to crosstown WMAR-TV in 1980 as sports anchor and called ORIOLES games on subscription television channel SUPER TV in 1982-83. PATTERSON then anchored sports and news on Country WPOC in 1982-98 and then spent 11 years as sports director at WCBM-A, retiring in 2011. He was also a noted collector of sports memorabilia and wrote several books.

