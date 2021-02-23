Augustyn

PJ AUGUSTYN has been named Sr. Dir./Promotion at PROMO ONLY PROMOTIONS. AUGUSTYN's appointment was made public on the first of the what will now be weekly 1 MUSIC AVE hosted video calls with Mix Show DJs and radio programmers.

PROMO ONLY Pres. CARY VANCE commented, "Besides being passionate about music, and its makers for as long as I know him, PJ AUGUSTYN, was a natural fit. PJ brings his passion coupled with his expertise of being a Mix Show DJ for KDWB in MINNEAPOLIS for the last 27 years to the table. To date, he continues to be one of the leading club DJs in the country! I could not think of anybody better to communicate with the Mix Show DJs. PJ’s knowledge of music that not only works in the clubs but also on the radio makes him a tremendous asset to the artists and label executives that we represent."

AUGUSTYN added, "I’m very excited to work with CARY VANCE and PROMO ONLY PROMOTIONS on bringing great music and remixes to Mix Show DJs. I’m ready to get on the phone and talk music!"

VANCE also revealed plans to keep PROMO ONLY's SUMMER SESSIONS alive but rebranded as 1 MUSIC AVE. PROMO ONLY partner, RENEE CASTEE felt the 1 MUSIC AVE name was indicative of reaching common goals: #1 hit, going #1 on the sales and airplay charts, and being the #1 place you go to network with the behind-the-scenes hitmakers and shakers in the music industry. CASTEE used the initials of VANCE’s company, ADD VANCE ENTERTAINMENT, to create the newly branded place to gather and have fun while business gets done at 1 MUSIC AVE.

The weekly 1 MUSIC AVE calls are scheduled for WEDNESDAYS at 3p (ET)/Noon (PT)

Upcoming 1 MUSIC AVE calls feature:

FEB. 24 - 3LAU and LODATO

MAR. 3 - NELLY

MAR. 10 - BENNY BENASSI

The 1 MUSIC AVE 2021 AWARDS will be presented virtually with a date and time to be announced.

To participate on the 1 MUSIC AVE call, contact CARY VANCE at cary.vance@promoonly.com and/or PJ AUGUSTYN at pj.augustyn@promoonly.com. To subscribe and/or sponsor email 1@1MusicAVE.com.

