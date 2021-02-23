Howard

Retiring syndicated COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA host CLARK HOWARD will receive this year's ANDREW ASHWOOD AWARD at DON ANTHONY and GABE HOBBS' virtual TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP. The honoree, named after the late veteran talk and sports radio programmer, is, as is custom, being chosen by the previous year's recipient; consultant GREG MOCERI made the choice to honor HOWARD, with whom he has worked for many years.

MOCERI said, "When I was given the privilege of selecting someone who exemplified the positivity that ANDREW did for our industry, it took me two seconds to say CLARK HOWARD. Having worked and associated with him for 30 years, he was an instant selection on how many ways he has demonstrated that positivity and has helped millions through the years. 'In CLARK we trust' impacted his knowledge and authenticity in our industry for decades and it continues today. CLARK was an instant choice to carry on this great tradition of honoring ANDREW.“

This year's TALK SHOW BOOT CAMP will be streamed MARCH 18-19. Find out more and register at talkshowbootcamp.com.

