April 14th

The second annual INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and FEEDING AMERICA's "Radio Cares" fundraising event on APRIL 14th will be supported by a new partner and several returning partners.

ADLARGE MEDIA will be joining the effort this year, with co-CEO GARY SCHONFELD saying, “We are pleased to lend our support to this event. We have all watched the faces on the news of people at food banks… food banks that are stretched to the max. This is a cause that every organization and person can get behind.”

Returning partners include voice talent STEVE KAMER; MOTOR RACING NETWORK; SUN BROADCAST GROUP; HRN MEDIA NETWORK; and YEA NETWORKS.

MRN Mgr./Radio Partnerships BOB QUICK said, “We will support the Radio Cares message through our race broadcasts and ancillary programs on over 500 affiliate stations.”

SBG COO DANNO WOLKOFF said, “We’re thrilled that SUN BROADCAST GROUP is once again the lead radio network in this year’s Radio Cares campaign. Providing our resources to help stations in the general and Hispanic markets implement their marketing and promotion of FEEDING AMERICA to deliver at least 5 million more meals is our primary focus. In addition, SBG will deliver extended reach and frequency of the Radio Cares message through our networks to help make this year’s campaign even stronger.”

HRN Pres. CLARK LOGAN said, “HRN is thrilled to be doing its part to feed as many Americans as possible.”

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN said, “YEA NETWORKS is proud to support the cause again by using our talented video and design departments to help participating stations look great online and on social media.”

IBA Pres. RON STONE said, “There are so many ways that radio can support this great event. If you own independent stations, or If you are a network, help us promote the event to your listeners and raise awareness for the need of donations. If you are a lender or investor in the radio broadcast industry, let me know what assets you can bring to bear on this. Literally everyone can help by sharing the news of the event on social media or making an early contribution. You don’t have to be an IAB member to participate. This is an industry-wide initiative, and we appreciate everyone’s effort to make this year’s event incredible.”

Find out more and contribute at www.radiocares.org.

« see more Net News