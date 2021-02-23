Davidson (Photo: LinkedIn)

ADAM DAVIDSON has stepped away from THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS, the podcast production company he co-founded with LAURA MAYER in 2019 in partnership with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

DAVIDSON, co-creator of "PLANET MONEY," NEW YORKER staff writer, former NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE columnist, and host of the "THE PASSION ECONOMY," a podcast based on his book, announced his departure on TWITTER, posting, "The podcast industry is changing so rapidly and I just have a different view on how to best move forward. I have enormous mutual respect for the team at 3U4 and at SONY MUSIC, but have decided to move on and pursue a new path. I wish the entire team the best of luck and will celebrate all your success."

« see more Net News