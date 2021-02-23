-
Warner Chappell Music Nashville And KJM Music Sign Joe Lasher
WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE and KJM Music have signed JOE LASHER to a global publishing deal. The NORTH CAROLINA native has a sound influenced by numerous genres, including Country, Gospel and Heavy Metal.
LASHER has toured with BRETT YOUNG, OLD DOMINION and ASHLEY McBRYDE, and the video for his single “Messed Up,” which he co-wrote, premiered on CMT.com.