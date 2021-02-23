Storytelling

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has launched a digital campaign promoting local broadcasters with first-person-account stories posted as podcasts, videos and Q&As. "VOICES FROM THE FIELD," available at WeAreBroadcasters.com, is debuting with NBC O&O WRC-TV (NBC 4)/WASHINGTON reporter SHOMARI STONE.

“Every day, thousands of local broadcasters work tirelessly on-air, online and behind the scenes to deliver invaluable service to their communities,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “This campaign will celebrate the real people who are providing vital information from the front lines to keep Americans safe, informed and engaged, even when they themselves are in harm’s way.”

