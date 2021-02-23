Stell (Photo: Sam Leviton)

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE/RECORDS' MATT STELL, who earned 37 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, “That Ain't Me No More," making it the most-added record at Country radio. The song has a total of 39 stations on board.

“The early reaction to ‘That Ain’t Me No More’ has really been incredible,” said STELL. “This song really impacted me and it seems to be resonating with folks at Country radio as well ... The thing that almost all of us in the music business have in common is a passion for the music itself. Seeing the positive reaction from people who’ve made music their life’s work is really special.”

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTH and SOUTHWEST Promotion RUSTY SHERRILL; Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion LUKE JENSEN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

