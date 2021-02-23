-
Museum Of Broadcast Communications Plans Celebration Of 100 Years Of Radio
February 23, 2021 at 9:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS will belatedly celebrate the 100th anniversary of radio in the U.S. with a yearlong series of events to begin in MARCH, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.
The museum in CHICAGO is closed to the public due to the pandemic but is planning a series of online panels and content to start in MARCH and hopes to reopen with a full exhibit by the end of MAY.