Celebration

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS will belatedly celebrate the 100th anniversary of radio in the U.S. with a yearlong series of events to begin in MARCH, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

The museum in CHICAGO is closed to the public due to the pandemic but is planning a series of online panels and content to start in MARCH and hopes to reopen with a full exhibit by the end of MAY.

« see more Net News