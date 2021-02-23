Some Changes

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is adjusting its lineup as of MONDAY (3/1).

The changes include adding afternoon "THE NEXT LEVEL" co-host EMMETT GOLDEN to the final noon-1p hour of TONY RIZZO and AARON GOLDHAMMER's "THE REALLY BIG SHOW," with that last hour dubbed "RBS NEXT," and the 5-6p "ECT WITH MATT FONTANA" adding an additional hour 6-7p. In addition, BROWNS analyst TONY GROSSI will make daily appearances at 10a on "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" and at 6p on "ECT."

"I’m looking to bring energy and fun to RBS Next,” said EMMETT GOLDEN. “I also want to give the fans a preview of what JE’ROD (CHERRY) and I will be talking about each afternoon on THE NEXT LEVEL.”

