Pictured (L-R): Kennedy, Frankenheimer and Savage

Talent music business AMAZING, which acquired CMJ and launched AMAZING RADIO USA last year, has added a new NORTH AMERICAN senior team to increase support for independent artists. NASHVILLE-based industry veteran SHELBY KENNEDY has been added as Pres./NORTH AMERICA to head up an expanded U.S. operation. NEW ORLEANS-based ERIN FRANKENHEIMER has been added as VP, and L.A.-based MIKE SAVAGE has been added as Dir./Talent & Programming. All three employees formerly served in entertainment relations for TUNECORE.

They will spearhead AMAZING's continued expansion in the STATES, liaising with artists and labels, expanding the output of AMAZING RADIO USA through the hiring of new DJs, and feeding into the revamped CMJ MUSIC MARATHON, which launched a new roster this month.

"We have been promoting independent artists from the U.K. for more than a decade," said Founder & CEO PAUL CAMPBELL. "The acquisition of CMJ, launch of our U.S. radio station, new video programming, and now the enhanced digital service to musicians show we are very serious about becoming a major force in the USA too. I’m incredibly excited that three of the music industry’s finest are now on board to help us make a difference for working musicians."

"I’ve known about AMAZING for almost 10 years," said KENNEDY. "What it does for artists has always been exceptional, in terms of offering promotion and a route to a real career. Now, with the enhanced service offerings, new benefits, and more outlets for content, it’s time to 'ramp up.' My colleagues and I are excited to support AMERICA’s emerging artists, bringing their music the attention it deserves."

Additionally, the announcement is accompanied by increases in AMAZING's promotional services to artists, with the launch of uncurated audio stream FIRST SPIN and video channel FIRST LOOK, augmenting AMAZING RADIO UK, AMAZING RADIO USA, CMJ MUSIC MARATHON, and the video strand ONE NIGHT STAND. In JANUARY, the company launched AMAZING ARTISTS, offering independent artists and labels unlimited uploads to their digital locker, enhanced profile pages, private URLs, unlimited video links, and the chance to feature in all the company’s audio and video channels.



