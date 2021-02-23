Crow Lake Wind Project (Photo: South Pole)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has committed to offsetting a portion of its carbon emissions, staying true to its "WMGREEN" initiative, designed to make sustainability improvements. In a partnership with SOUTH POLE, a leading provider of global climate action solutions, the company has identified the carbon emissions generated from its business travel and electricity consumption for a 12-month period (MARCH 2019 to FEBRUARY 2020), then addressed unavoidable emissions through the purchase of certified carbon credits, supporting efforts to combat the global effects of climate change.

Through its efforts, WMN is supporting the CROW LAKE wind project outside of CHAMERLAIN, SD. The project harnesses wind via a 36,000 acre plot with 108 megawatt wind turbines to power homes with clean energy. Those efforts have not only made a positive impact on the environment, but also yielded benefits to the surrounding community,



“I have had a lifelong passion for the environment, but it was our internal WMGREEN team that took the initiative to identify and adopt a project of this scale,” said WMN Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. “I am especially proud to support the CROW LAKE wind project because it highlights the intersection of environmental, social and economic issues. Saving the planet is also saving its people.”

