Queue Records

QUINTON DIGITAL Founder/President AMANDA QUINTON has launched a new record label, QUEUE RECORDS, in partnership with INGROOVES MUSIC for global distribution. The label will focus on helping independent artists with artist-friendly, artist-owned deal structures. The first signees include Country vocal trio TEXAS HILL, NATE FREDERICK and LINDSAY ELLYN.

“I’m always looking for new ways to champion emerging talent, and QUEUE RECORDS is the next natural step in that direction,” said QUINTON. “I have enormous belief in the art, the artists, and the power of the fans, and can’t wait to showcase what we’ve been working on.”

Congratulate QUINTON on the new venture here.

« see more Net News