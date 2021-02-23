'The Johnny Rock Show' Starts March 1st

TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING Active Rock WHMH (ROCKIN’ 101)/ST. CLOUD, MN is bringing on MINNESOTA Rock Radio veteran JOHN LASSMAN for mornings and Operations Dir. "THE JOHNNY ROCK SHOW" will start MONDAY, MARCH 1st, replacing the STEEL TOE MORNING SHOW and host AARON IMHOLTE who left the station last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/30/20). LASSMAN most recently served as On-Air Exec. Producer for KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS' TOM BARNARD Morning Show.

LASSMAN said, “I’ve admired TRI-COUNTY BROADCASTING and it’s talented team for many years. Joining Owner and ‘TCB’ GARY HOPPE, long time PD TIM RYAN, both who can be found working late into the evenings, plus, the talented staff, both on and off air, and the chance to join this wonderful community, added up to a no brainer. I’m looking forward to building ‘THE JOHNNY ROCK SHOW’ into a local and self-deprecating morning radio institution for ST. CLOUD and the surrounding areas. It’s also a reunion for myself and station consultant LEE ARNOLD, as we worked together in the late '80s At least, that’s what people say. We have no memory of it, but we’ll take their word for it."



WHMH PD TIM RYAN added, “Looking though our long list of applications for our future morning show, one name came up that really caught our attention. Radio veteran JOHN LASSMAN's impressive resume rose to the top of the list. Not only does LASSMAN come highly recommended by many other broadcast professionals, he is also a recognized name in the ST. CLOUD area from his tenure in the TWIN CITIES radio market. As we move forward to the start of our new morning show on ROCKIN' 101, 'THE JOHNNY ROCK SHOW,' JOHN will be an integral part of getting back to the foundation and storied history of our station."

Besides his long and storied radio career with stations like KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS, WRIF/DETROIT and markets like RICHMOND, VA, BUFFALO, NY and others, LASSMAN has been the voice of the legendary radio character "THE CHUCKER" who will also be making frequent appearances on "THE JOHNNY ROCK SHOW."

« see more Net News