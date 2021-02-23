New Shows

KEN JOHNSON's MEAN OLE LION MEDIA has added three new podcasts to its roster.

The new shows include CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. IAN SMITH, debuting TODAY (2/23) and featuring guests like RACHAEL RAY, JERRY SPRINGER, author HARLAN COBEN, "ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT" host KEVIN FRAZIER, and WILL DOWNING; BUSINESS FIRST WITH SONIA ALLEYNE; and THE HISTORY OF BEING BLACK, hosted by EUNICE ELLIOTT.

Dr. SMITH said, "I have always enjoyed listening to people from all walks of life share the secrets to their journey. I want to pull back the curtain and explore the inner workings of what makes people tick and how they engineer their success. Not only is this both fascinating and instructional, but for those who listen, I hope it will be inspirational."

"BUSINESS FIRST is going to be a great resource for sharing ideas, strategies and best business practices” said ALLEYNE. “I'm excited about the community we are going to develop as a result of these insightful conversations about business."

ELLIOTT said, “I’ve always enjoyed being a Black person. However, now that more truthful conversations are finally being had about what it actually means to be Black in America, the joy I feel in exploring this topic is absolutely exhilarating, informative and empowering. I’m proud to be a part of these ongoing transformative discussions and excited to be the change.”

« see more Net News