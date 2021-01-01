Actions

The FCC proposed a fine against another late license renewal application filer and entered Consent Decrees with SUMMITMEDIA for political online public file violations in two markets.

The fine is being proposed against PROVISION MINISTRY, licensee of low power FM WPMR-LP/RUSSELLVILLE, AL, the renewal application for which was due on DECEMBER 2, 2019 but was filed on MARCH 2, 2020 with no explanation offered.

The Consent Decrees, which require the licensees to create and adhere to compliance plans but do not involve fines, were with two SUMMITMEDIA entities, SM-KSGF-FM, LLC (News-Talk KSGF-F/ASH GROVE-SPRINGFIELD, MO) and SM-KTTS, LLC (Country KTTS/SPRINGFIELD, MO).

