RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WFCO (90.9 THE RIVER)/LANCASTER, OH hires MARTY DANIELS for LANCASTER Community Liaison. DANIELS, a veteran of radio, started at age 9 in the studio of COLUMBUS icon SPOOK BECKMAN. He has been on air, in promotions, sales, management and ownership at stations WTLT (THE LIGHT)/COLUMBUS, OH, WRFD (AM 880)/COLUMBUS, OH, YES-FM (89.3)/TOLEDO,OH, WAKW (STAR 93.3)/CINCINNATI, OH, WFFH (94.1 THE FISH)/NASHVILLE, and SALEM MUSIC NETWORK National Relations.

BILL MONTGOMERY, Chief Sales Officer said, "Having known MARTY DANIELS for many years, he's a Swiss Army knife in today's media climate. While he may not use every tool, his knowledge of a wide array of skills makes him an invaluable resource to creating a new position in a new market. We're excited to bring him into this opportunity and know he'll set us up for success!"

Chief Creative Officer, TODD AMLIN added, "I couldn't be more excited to bring MARTY DANIELS into the fold. Acquiring a market is one thing, but planting roots and growing it is the real challenge. MARTY will give us boots on the ground day in and day out that will enable us to more effectively reach people in this community with the life-changing truth of Jesus Christ!"

