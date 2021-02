McGrady

SIRIUSXM's THE CATHOLIC CHANNEL is adding a new daily show with author KATIE PREJEAN MCGRADY on MONDAY (3/1).

MCGRADY, author of four books and a well-known speaker, will host weekdays 2-4p (ET). She also hosts two podcasts for AVE MARIA PRESS, "AVE EXPLORES" and "AVE SPOTLIGHT."

