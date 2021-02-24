Smith

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH's latest op-ed column in THE HILL focuses on how broadcasters counter misinformation with factual reporting.



Responding to the HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY SUBCOMMITTEE's hearings on misinformation and disinformation, SMITH writes that lawmakers "should be mindful of the vital role radio and television broadcasters play in our communities by exposing lies, uncovering the truth and reporting the facts." SMITH cites initiatives by UNIVISION, NBC, GRAHAM MEDIA, TEGNA, HEARST, SCRIPPS, and TELEMUNDO and reporting on last year's racial justice protests and coverage of the CAPITOL riot as well as COVID-19 coverage as examples of how broadcasters are dealing with misinformation. The column does not, however, address talk radio's role in spreading misinformation.



Read the column here.

