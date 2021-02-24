Paylor

The late YAHOO! SPORTS NFL reporter and ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY host TEREZ PAYLOR, who died unexpectedly on FEBRUARY 9th at 37 (NET NEWS 2/10), is being honored with the creation of the TEREZ A. PAYLOR Scholarship at HOWARD UNIVERSITY. The scholarship is being established by THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, YAHOO! SPORTS, and the KANSAS CITY STAR, where PAYLOR was a columnist for twelve years. Journalism majors at HOWARD emphasizing sports journalism with a 3.0 or better grade point average will be eligible for the scholarship.

“On behalf of the PAYLOR/ELLIOTT family, we are eternally grateful to all parties that made possible the establishment of the TEREZ A. PAYLOR Scholarship at his alma mater – HOWARD UNIVERSITY (HU). We can’t think of a better way to acknowledge, honor, and cement TEREZ’s legacy and contributions as a sports journalist, than establishing this scholarship in his name at HU,” said PAYLOR’s parents, SHARMYN ELLIOTT and AVA PAYLOR-ELLIOTT. “By virtue of this scholarship, it is our hope that our son’s legacy will live on and inspire future black sports journalists to employ the tenacity and perseverance TEREZ epitomized, and to uphold these values he embodied by committing to be the best they can possibly be and to “never be outworked.”

PAYLOR's fianceé, WALL STREET JOURNAL New Audiences Chief EBONY REED, said, “TEREZ’s extraordinary life touched so many, and the TEREZ A. PAYLOR Scholarship will continue that impact. It was a long-term goal of TEREZ’s to have a scholarship in his name at HOWARD UNIVERSITY to help bring more students, especially those of color, into sports journalism. TEREZ was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy of excellent reporting with a human touch, deep knowledge of football and being known as someone who always had time to help a friend or offer mentorship will now impact future generations, too.”

