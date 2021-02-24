Free Webinar 11a and 4p (ET)

TOPLINE will host free Webinars TODAY, (2/24) at 11a and 4p (ET) entitled "Closing the Appointment and Closing More Deals: What Cuts Through in 2021." The webinars are designed to help sales executives cut through the clutter of the sales process. It will be moderated by TOPLINE's A.J. VAUGHAN.

With so many options for advertisers to place their dollars, and the competition for their attention, sky-high, TOPLINE is designed to arm sales teams with the data-driven insights that cut through the clutter at every stage of the process.

The webinar will host a discussion with some top-performing account executives from around the country, who will share the strategies, tips, and tricks they’re using to set themselves apart, get prospects leaning in, and close more deals.

Panelists for the 11a Webinar are LESLIE DAVIS - IHM TOLEDO, HALEY DICKS - BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AUGUSTA, and JONATHAN DANIEL - COX MEDIA GROUP JACKSONVILLE. 4p's panel will feature DEWITT MOSBY - ENTERCOM SAN FRANCISCO, JONATHAN DANIEL - COX MEDIA GROUP JACKSONVILLE and KATHERINE HOOPER - STEEL CITY PITTSBURGH.

