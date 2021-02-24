Shomper (Photo: LinkedIn)

BOB SHOMPER has set APRIL 2nd as the date for his retirement from radio. The longtime News-Talk programmer has been serving for the last four years as PD at NRG MEDIA News-Talk KLIN-A/LINCOLN, NE.

SHOMPER’s career includes stops at WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS; WLS-A and WGN-A/CHICAGO; KTAR-F/PHOENIX; WBAP-A/DALLAS; CITADEL/ALBUQUERQUE; KARN-A-F/LITTLE ROCK; and WTSO-A/MADISON.

A memo from GM AMI GRAHAM to NRGLINCOLN staff said that "we are fortunate and blessed BOB chose to have his last 4 years in radio spent with NRG MEDIA and KLIN."

