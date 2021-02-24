KCBI

FIRST BAPTIST DALLAS/CRISWELL COLLEGE Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS-FORT WORTH donated 25,000 bottles of water to TEXAS BAPTIST MEN, which the relief ministry distributed to those who still desperately need it in the wake of freezing temperatures and electricity shortages throughout the state. One of the ministries that received some of the water for distribution was NEXT STEPS CENTER in LEWISVILLE, TX.

Said NEXT STEP CENTER Director DAWN SHAPLEY, “One mama whose home I was in was under a ‘boil water’ order. She only had a small frying pan – no other pots to boil the water for her and her three kids. That’s a huge barrier that I hadn’t even thought of! The bottled water will be an amazing blessing to her.”

Added KCBI GM MATT AUSTIN, “KCBI listeners are generous and care deeply about impacting the D-FW area for CHRIST. Because of their support, this significant donation was made on their behalf to help people struggling through a difficult time. I’m thankful to everyone who partners to make a difference.”

