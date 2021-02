What's The Frequency, Jack?

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has moved the Adult Hits format of Class A WZOX (96.5 JACK FM)/PORTAGE-KALAMAZOO, MI to A stronger signal, flipping Class B AC WVFM (FM 106.5)/KALAMAZOO as 106.5 JACK FM.

The two stations will simulcast until MARCH 3rd, when a new format will be debuting on WZOX's 96.5 FM frequency.

