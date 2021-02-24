New Radio Home

UNION BROADCASTING Sports WHBE-A-F (ESPN LOUISVILLE) and WLCL (93.9 THE VILLE)/LOUISVILLE will serve as the radio homes of USL CHAMPIONSHIP soccer club LOUISVILLE FC for the 2021 season. LOUCITY previously aired games on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA stations, including News-Tak WHAS-A, Sports WKRD-A, and News-Talk WKJK-A. JEFF GREER and CASEY WHITFIELD will return to call the games, and the "SOCCER CITY" show will also make the move from WKRD to ESPN LOUISVILLE.

“We’re pleased to continue airing LOUISVILLE CITY FC games on the radio and excited about aligning with a local leader in sports talk,” said team President BRAD ESTES. “Supporters will be able to hear more than ever about our clubs as pro soccer’s following continues to grow in the community.”

« see more Net News