San Francisco FM Translator Sold
February 24, 2021 at 5:33 AM (PT)
HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. is selling K229DD/SAN FRANCISCO to PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $300,000. The primary station is Chinese KVTO-A/BERKELEY-SAN FRANCISCO.
In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were ARMOR OF GOD CATHOLIC RADIO APOSTOLATE (KOOV/KEMPNER, TX, actually a Silent STA application after the station was knocked off the air by the TEXAS storms) and CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. (WXMC-A/PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ, nondirectional with 25% power due to problems with directional antenna system).