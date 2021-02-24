Sold

HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. is selling K229DD/SAN FRANCISCO to PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $300,000. The primary station is Chinese KVTO-A/BERKELEY-SAN FRANCISCO.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were ARMOR OF GOD CATHOLIC RADIO APOSTOLATE (KOOV/KEMPNER, TX, actually a Silent STA application after the station was knocked off the air by the TEXAS storms) and CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. (WXMC-A/PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ, nondirectional with 25% power due to problems with directional antenna system).

« see more Net News