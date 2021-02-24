Spanish-Language Edition

The newly-launched podcast production company MOTHER TONGUE, founded by reVOLVER PODCASTS co-founder and former UNIVISION VP/Podcasts and Experiential STEPHEN HOBBS and LUPE DE LOS SANTOS, has been enlisted to produce a Spanish-language edition of AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's educational podcast BRAINS ON. The new BRAINS ON EN ESPAÑOL, which debuted on JANUARY 24th, is being distributed via reVOLVER.

"Our objective with MOTHER TONGUE is to expand the possibilities for growth and learning among multilingual children and families, starting with Spanish," said HOBBS. "Latino students currently comprise the largest minority group in the public school system, yet score lower than national averages on math and science achievement tests. APM's broad portfolio of podcast programming will provide much-need support to these audiences and bridge these gaps."

"I am a firm believer in the power of entertainment platforms, such as podcasts, being used to educate diverse audiences," said DE LOS SANTOS. "Our combined experience in broadcast and digital marketing, as well as entertainment and lifestyle efforts, will no doubt ensure that this content is more easily accessed and enjoyed by Hispanic/Latinx families across the U.S."

BRAINS ON co-creator/host MOLLY BLOOM said, "Kids and families will be encouraged to explore their natural curiosity and wonder by hearing audience questions answered through a science-focused lens. With the launch of BRAINS ON EN ESPAÑOL, we're excited for even more kids to nurture the skills they need to navigate our changing world as open-minded, critical thinkers."

APM COO/On-Demand Audio ALEX SCHAFFERT said, "We're thrilled to partner with MOTHER TONGUE on bringing entertaining and evidence-based audio programming to Spanish-speaking kids and families in the U.S. and around the world during a time when facts have never mattered more."

« see more Net News