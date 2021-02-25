Podcast Study

NIELSEN has released its latest Podcasting Today Report emphasizing the value of podcasts' diverse audiences.

Among the study's highlights are the news that according to NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH, the U.S. podcast audience is more diverse than the general population (41% non-White podcast listeners, as opposed to 34% of the population); the Hispanic podcast audience has grown 600% in 10 years, while the Black and Asian podcast audiences have grown 500% and WHite audiences have grown 400% in the same time period; different ethnic demographic groups have different genres they favor, with Hispanic audiences, skewing younger than other categories, favoring "Kids & Family" podcasts; and Black and Hispanic podcast listeners are more likely to take action in reaction to retailers' advertising, including visiting the store, buying the product, or calling a phone number in an ad. NIELSEN concludes that brands can use this information to tailor ads for specific audience targets rather than casting a wide net.

For the general podcast listening audience, the study says that listening rebounded after an initial reduction in podcast consumption with the onset of the pandemic, although listening by heavy podcast consumers remained roughly flat.

