Airplay Intel Now Available To Top 40, Country And Hot AC Stations
February 24, 2021 at 7:21 AM (PT)
AIRPLAY INTEL now has its new National/Regional Callout Reports for Top 40, Hot AC and Country available. The reports are delivered to stations every THURSDAY with up-to-the-minute information of every charted song, every week. Sample size is 800 per format, per week, broken out as 200 respondents per region.
The reports are available on a barter basis starting at one minute per day.
AIRPLAY INTEL invites you to take a look at the complimentary research below. Check out the detail in terms of popularity, familiarity, and burn.
Click here for Country Callout
Click here For Top 40 Callout
Click here For Hot AC Callout
If you're interested in learning more, click here.