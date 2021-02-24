Rose (Photo: Anthony Stone)

BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC/BACK BLOCKS MUSIC's LILY ROSE has signed a joint venture with FUSION MUSIC and BACK BLOCKS MUSIC for management representation. ROSE recently released her debut single, "Villian," which can be heard of ALL ACCESS' Cool New Music page and impacts radio on MONDAY, MARCH 8th.

“LILY is a superstar in the making,” said FUSION MUSIC's managing partner DANIEL MILLER. “She has put in more than a decade developing her craft and charting her course. Between part-time jobs she learned to route her own tour dates and build a global fan base. We’re excited to join [BACK BLOCK MUSIC Founder/CEO] RAKIYAH [MARSHALL] and the rest of the team for an incredible journey."

FUSION MUISIC, in association with RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, also represents Country artists MARTINA McBRIDE, RILEY GREEN, CASSADEE POPE and LAINE HARDY, among others.

