Debuts Thursday

SIRIUSXM Chief Entertainment Anchor and SIRIUSXM STARS host JESS CAGLE is adding a weekly podcast for the satellite and streaming audio service. "THE JESS CAGLE PODCAST WITH JULIA CUNNINGHAM" will debut TOMORROW (2/25).

The new show will feature celebrity interviews with guests including JODIE FOSTER, PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS, REGINA KING, JARED LETO, and AARON SORKIN.

