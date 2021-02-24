Grammy (Photo: Giogiogio / Shutterstock.com)

The GRAMMY week BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE EVENT, presented by MASTERCARD, will feature Black music creators and professionals known for amplifying Black voices in music and beyond. The WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10th virtual event, hosted by BMC Executive Sponsor JERIEL JOHNSON, will include a mix of performances and appearances by YOLANDA ADAMS, FREDDIE GIBBS & ALCHEMIST, JEFF HARLESTON, H.E.R., JIMMY JAM, QUINCY JONES, DEBRA LEE, JOHN LEGEND, TAMIKA MALLORY, JANELLE MONÁE, PJ MORTON, ISSA RAE and more.

RECORDING ACADEMY Chair and Interim Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. commented, "As the first of its kind, we created this event with every intention to amplify Black voices and each of our experiences within the industry. The BMC will continue to foster a space for members and industry professionals to educate and elevate Black creators during GRAMMY Week and beyond."

BMC Chair and ATLANTIC RECORDS executive RIGGS MORALES added, "We are thrilled to announce this virtual program as the BMC continues to celebrate Black music and those who share our mission to foster and accelerate Black representation, equity and inclusion throughout the music industry. The BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE will continue to tailor events for Black creators to feel uplifted and supported and we are excited for this GRAMMY Week kickoff."

The event is scheduled for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10th at 8 p (ET)/5p (PT). This virtual event will be hosted live on GRAMMY.com and is open to the public and no RSVP or registration is needed.

« see more Net News