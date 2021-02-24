Grand Ole Opry, Circle Network And Gray TV To Partner

The GRAND OLE OPRY, the CIRCLE network, and GRAY TELEVISION are partnering on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27th at 8p (CT), during the live OPRY broadcast, to help raise money and awareness of the rising rates of food insecurity over the past year, most recently exacerbated by the extreme weather across numerous U.S. states last week. OPRY members CHRIS JANSON and TRAVIS TRITT will perform, along with new artist HAILEY WHIITERS. Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES will host.

The show will air on CIRCLE and GRAY TV stations, DISH STUDIO CHANNEL 102, SLING TV and other TV affiliates, in addition to a companion livestream on CIRCLE's FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages. GRAY TV stations will feature local stories and personalities to speak on the issue and ways viewers can help. The show will also be heard on 650 AM WSM/NASHVILLE and SIRIUSXM's "WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE." All proceeds will benefit FEEDING AMERICA, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the country. Make a donation here.

“For 95 years, the GRAND OLE OPRY has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said GRAND OLE OPRY VP & Exec Producer DAN ROGERS. “When GRAY TELEVISION developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

“CIRCLE's mission is to unite Country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love," said CIRCLE network GM DREW REIFENBERGER. "Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well."

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience," said GRAY Pres./CEO PAT LAPLATNEY. "Our goal is for the powerful combination of GRAY's local stations, the voice of the GRAND OLE OPRY, and CIRCLE's growing network, to have a positive impact for people who so badly need help."

