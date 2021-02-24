Hostelley (Photo: Triple Tigers Records)

LAURA HOSTELLEY has been elevated from Director to VP/Marketing at NASHVILLE-based TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS, where she has worked since 2016, joining shortly after the label’s launch. She reports to label Pres. and Partner NORBERT NIX.

After joining the company as Coord./Promotion, HOSTELLEY was upped to Product Mgr. in 2017, then promoted to her most recent role in 2019 (NET NEWS 3/20/19).



“LAURA is a proven leader with boundless energy and drive,” NIX said. “She is a keen observer, creative thinker, and fearless when it comes to advancing the careers of the artists we work with at TRIPLE TIGERS. Everything she has accomplished has been from the ground up – and now the sky’s the limit.”



“I am excited to keep pursuing opportunities to connect artists with fans in new and creative ways,” said HOSTELLEY. “NORBERT NIX has always encouraged innovation, and I am thankful to him for this opportunity to keep growing TRIPLE TIGERS and our incredible artists’ brands.”

The label’s roster includes Country stars RUSSELL DICKERSON, SCOTTY McCREERY and CAM, the latter in partnership with RCA RECORDS/NEW YORK.



Congratulate HOSTELLEY here.

« see more Net News