iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK’s BREAKFAST CLUB co-host ANGELA YEE has teamed with financial journalist & Founder/MIND MONEY MEDIA STACEY TISDALE. They are launching a financial education & resource hub for the African American Community.

The new endeavor will hold a WEALTH WEDNESDAY virtual launch event tonight (2/24) at 7p (ET) on THE BREAKFAST CLUB YOUTUBE channel, TeamWealthWednesdays.com, and the TEAM YEE FACEBOOK page.

Guests will include 50 CENT, Actress/Songwriter NATURI NAUGHTON, THE LIP BAR Founder/CEO MELISSA BUTLER, and THE BROOKINGS INSTITUTE's ANDRE PERRY. The event will also be available for viewing on-demand.

YEE said, “The Black community was making financial strides that were wiped out in an instant by the COVID pandemic. It’s hard to see possibilities under this kind of financial and emotional stress. We are going to fill this void, help people reconnect with their dreams, and help them create a sound financial base from which they can achieve them.”

TISDALE added, “How we build this platform, this movement, is as important as what we build. Achieving true economic equality and justice is going to be a team effort. It’s going to be a partnership between individuals, communities, institutions and the government.”

Users on the TEAM WEALTH WEDNESDAY site will be able to connect to free financial counseling, small business advice, and credit counseling, as well as participate in webinars, and virtual events.

The platform also aims to encourage organizations to join the fight for economic justice and economic repair. Partners will be limited to those aligned with the platform’s social mission and meet these criteria.

You can listen to the announcement of the alliance between ANGELA YEE and STACEY TISDALE on THE BREAKFAST CLUB below.

