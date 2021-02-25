Top Podcast Advertisers

MAGELLAN AI's JANUARY rankings of the top podcast advertisers has BETTERHELP on top, holding onto the number one position with a $1.6 million lead over the next biggest spender, GEICO, which jumped from 11th to second place.

The top spenders for JANUARY:

1. BETTERHELP, $4.4 million (last month #1)

2. GEICO, $2.8 million (#11)

3. BANK OF AMERICA, $2.7 million (#2)

4. SIMPLISAFE, $2.2 million (#4)

5. HELLO FRESH, $2.1 million (#8)

6. EXPRESSVPN, $1.9 million (#9)

7. PROGRESSIVE, $1.8 million (--)

8. SERIOUSLY DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT, $1.7 milion (--)

9. SQUARESPACE, $1.7 million (--)

10. ZIPRECRUITER, $1.7 million (#15)

11. AMAZON, $1.6 million (#5)

12. ORACLE, $1.6 million (--)

13. STAMPS.COM, $1.5 million (--)

14. MADISON REED, $1.2 million (#12)

15. MCDONALD'S, $1.2 million (#3)

As for the top "movers & shakers" increasing their podcast ad spends in JANUARY, CARMAX topped the list ranked by amount spent, while HOME CHEF and APOSTROPHE showed five-digit percentage increases month-to-month.

The top movers in JANUARY:

1. CARMAX, up 1661% to $1.037 million

2. PETSMART, up 7939% to $853,000

3. MERCARI, up 653% to $385,000

4. INTUIT, up 1442% to $348,000

5. GROVE COLLABORATIVE, up 612% to $280,000

6. HOME CHEF, up 13299% to $263,000

7. SUPER LUCKY GAMES, up from zero to $242,000

8. WORKDAY, up 689% to $219,000

9. APOSTROPHE, up 10945% to $186,000

10, PELOTON, up 764% to $151,000

11. NERDWALLET, up 897% to $141,000

12. GRAINGER, up 916% to $126,000

13. APARTMENTS.COM, up 1040% to $124,000

14. DELOITTE, up 585% to $106,000

15. FITTRACK, up 2695% to $89,000

MAGELLAN AI estimates ad spends based on a review of the top 3,000 podcasts ranked by APPLE PODCASTS, using the number of ads in a sample episode, download figures, and CPMs based on sample media kits and estimates based on popularity. A webinar to discuss JANUARY's study will be streamed at 11a (ET) TODAY (2/25); register by clicking here.

