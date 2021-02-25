Small Business Relief

THE BERT SHOW has launched “Save My Small Business Line," an initiative to aid small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. The program provides struggling small businesses the opportunity to promote their brand on the nationally syndicated radio show with a one-minute commercial.

According to a show statement, with three in four small business owners exceedingly concerned about the economic impact of COVID-19, show host BERT WEISS felt compelled to help, and he came to the epiphany that equipping the businesses with air time is the best way for the show to offer support.

Weiss said, “Whether it is a new small business or a business that has been around for decades, companies across the country are struggling, and THE BERT SHOW is in a position to offer a special kind of relief. Our goal is to leverage what the show has – listeners around the country – to lift up these businesses.”

Co-host KRISTIN KLINGSHIRN added, "Small businesses across the country are struggling. That’s why we are committed to helping every city THE BERT SHOW is syndicated in. We want to help ease the burden of trying to function during a global pandemic. THE BERT SHOW family is in this together and we are going to get through this together.”

Small businesses interested in being considered can submit an audio message by visiting THE BERT SHOW website. Submissions should be 60 to 90 seconds long and include a brief company history, detail COVID-19’s impact and sell the business by illustrating its distinctive offerings.

