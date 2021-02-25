Providing Aid To Texas Broadcasters Hit By Extreme Weather

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA is providing emergency aid to broadcast colleagues who have been hit hard by the recent extreme weather conditions in TEXAS and the surrounding states. More than 20 requests have come in over the past five days from employees of TEGNA, NEXSTAR, RADIO ONE, ENTERCOM, FOX, and more, with the first of those checks going out to qualifying individuals today.

PETER DOYLE, VP of BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA said, “Broken pipes, power outages, displacement, and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues. The FOUNDATION’s Emergency Grant Program is set up with a streamlined vetting process that allows us to move quickly and get checks to those in desperate need. We’re asking every broadcaster in affected areas to help us get the word out to those who may need our assistance.”

Broadcasters interested in applying for aid may visit the "Apply for Aid" section of THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION website and select "emergency grants" on the right.

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION has disbursed over $1 million to qualifying broadcasters through its Emergency Grant Program. One-time emergency grants are awarded for up to $2,000 each to qualifying broadcasters recovering from a natural disaster, such as hurricanes, tornados, fires, floods, or other serious misfortune.

« see more Net News