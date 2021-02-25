New Shows

iHEARTRADIO's new podcasts this week include a companion podcast for a high-profile NETFLIX series and a show with three friends talking about topics proposed by listeners.

"BRIDGERTON: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST," debuting TODAY (2/25), is a companion show for SHONDA RHIMES' modern take on a British period drama, "BRIDGERTON." The show is hosted by GABRIELLE COLLINS with guests JESS BROWNELL, DR. HANNAH GREIG, and ANNABELLE HOOD.

"PROMPT US" is hosted by Contemporary Christian artist GABRIEL CONTE with friends ZACHARY STAINES and CHAD MASTERS and will offer advice and counsel with talk about faith; the weekly show debuted on MONDAY (2/22).

Also debuting this week was the new PARIS HILTON podcast, "THIS IS PARIS," announced previously (NET NEWS 2/4).

