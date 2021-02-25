Alpha Media Adds vCreative Programs

vCREATIVE, a leading provider of radio workflow software solutions, has entered into a long-term agreement with ALPHA MEDIA, extending its vPPO service and adding vTRADE across all stations.

vTRADE is the industry’s first software solution developed to provide companies with the ability to easily track, manage, audit and report on trade inventory. A recently released feature in vTRADE helps manage the creation and sales tracking for on-air auctions, coupons and/or vouchers.

ALPHA MEDIA Regional Business Mgr. STEPHANIE ROSS commented on the deal, “After using vPPO for nearly three years and knowing how it has improved our workflow, I was excited to see vTRADE had been added to the family. The team at vCREATIVE also added an entirely new component to vTRADE that will make managing our auctions even better than before. From entering consignments, tracking sales, and printing vouchers with unique IDs, we can now easily and efficiently manage this complex area of our business.”

Added vCREATIVE SVP Sales MARY DELGRANDE, "We are thrilled to be continuing and expanding upon our partnership with ALPHA MEDIA. vCREATIVE's main objective is to continue to innovate and evolve. The adoption of vTRADE and ALPHA’s renewed commitment to vPPO is proof that we are succeeding."

