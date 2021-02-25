Trisha & Garth (Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

GARTH BROOKS and TRISHA YEARWOOD – currently quarantining at home following a recent positive COVID test by a member of their team (NET NEWS 2/12) – are going to be spending a bit more time there. Subsequent tests they’ve had in recent days have indicated that YEARWOOD has contracted the virus, while husband BROOKS remains negative.

Said BROOKS, “The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Snowy and icy conditions in TENNESSEE prevented the couple from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure. Once they did, they continued to quarantine together.

Continued BROOKS, “Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with MISS YEARWOOD, so she and I will ride through this together,” explaining he’ll be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly "Inside Studio G" show on FACEBOOK for a little while. “Anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter, and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together," he added.

YEARWOOD is doing okay so far, but is dealing with unspecified symptoms, according to BROOKS' publicist.

“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” BROOKS said, adding that he welcomes any prayers and good thoughts anyone wants to send her way. “If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan. We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers.”

« see more Net News