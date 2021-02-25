R.I.P. Tony Brown

ALL ACCESS sends condolences the crew at iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA. Family and friends are mourning the passing of the legendary host of “THE QUIET STORM” TONY BROWN. He was 75 years old.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “We have to speak to the greatness of this radio icon who walked through the doors of WDAS FM. TONY BROWN was an exceptional talent and an example for us all.”

Midday personality PATTY JACKSON added, “TONY was such a wonderful man. He was family. He may be gone, but the impact TONY BROWN left on PHILADELPHIA radio and the people that he touched will never be forgotten.”

PM drive FRANKIE DARCELL commented, “It was a joy to work with a legend.”

In 1972 BROWN’s show “THE EXTRASENSORY CONNECTION,” became “THE QUIET STORM” in 1976. The show spent eight years on iHEART sister station Urban WUSL (POWER 99) before returning to the air at WDAS in 1997. Between the two stations he was a fixture for more than 45 years.

He also co-wrote the “THE QUIET STORM” signature theme song with BERT WILLIS, ROB ARTHURS and RUDY GAY.

Throughout his career he received numerous awards including RADIO & RECORD’S 1999 Industry Achievement Award, the 2002 VAUGHN HARPER Excellence in Radio Award, and the 2006 MARCH OF DIMES Achievement in Radio Award. BROWN began his radio career at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY’s WRTI-FM in 1969.

He left the airwaves of WDAS in 2018 for health-related reasons shortly after the station held his 45th-anniversary celebration.

BROWN is survived by his devoted wife and producer SUNSHINE BROWN, daughter KELLI, sons JASON and JULIAN, granddaughters DORIAN, DARIELLE, JULIANA, MIA, ADRIANA, grandson DIMITRI and two great grandsons BRANDON and JADEN, and his brother GARLAND BROWN and sister-in-law AMATULLAH.

There will be a memorial service at a time and location to be announced. It will be restricted to 25 persons due to COVID-19.

« see more Net News