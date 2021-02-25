Proft

SALEM RADIO NETWORK will end syndication of DAN PROFT's evening show on MARCH 5th, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. PROFT has been hosting in the slot vacated by JOE WALSH since the FALL of 2019. He will continue co-hosting mornings with AMY JACOBSON on SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO.

SALEM SVP PHIL BOYCE told FEDER that BOYCE has been offered a slot on SALEM's podcast network but no agreement has been yet reached.

