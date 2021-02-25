Bootcamp

NEON HUM MEDIA, partnered with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, has selected eight participants out of 250 applicants for its free Editor's Bootcamp training program for podcast editors from underrepresented groups. One of the eight will be offered a Staff Editor position at NEON HUM.

Participating in the course, led by NEON HUM Senior Editor CATHERINE SAINT LOUIS and taught by THIS AMERICAN LIFE's EMANUELE BERRY, VICE AUDIO's ANNIE AVILÉS, APM PODCASTS' PHYLLIS FLETCHER, LOST NOTES' NICK WHITE, AUDIBLE's ANN HEPPERMANN, and NEON HUM CEO JONATHAN HIRSCH, will be AUDIBLE Sr. Producer ZAKIYA GIBBONS; independent producer and former CROOKED MEDIA Dir./Development CORINNE GILLIARD; OUTLIER MEDIA's JIMMY GUTIERREZ; YR MEDIA/RADIOTOPIA "ADULT-ISH" creatr and Sr. Podcast Producer DAVEY KIM; "TRASLASH PODCAST" and "CANCEL ME, DADDY" producer OLIVER-ASH KLEINE; "THE SLOWDOWN" producer JENNIFER LAI; MURROW AWARD-winning journalist STEPHANIE SERRANO; and WNYC STUDIOS "DEATH, SEX & MONEY" Associate Producer AFI YELLOW-DUKE.



“On behalf of NEON HUM, congratulations to our exemplary finalists on everything that they have accomplished so far,” said SAINT LOUIS. “We look forward to working with these talented folks to give them the training they need to work as editors. The industry doesn’t have enough story editors from underrepresented groups. We hope this Bootcamp will help change that.”

