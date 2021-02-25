Swarth (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former SHOWTIME NETWORKS SVP/Digital Media & Marketing BRIAN SWARTH has joined ENTERCOM as Head of Marketing, Podcasts, overseeing marketing and public relations for CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS and reporting to CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN.

“With the best-in-class content and partnerships we continue to develop at a strategic and aggressive pace across our podcast divisions, we’re going to be investing heavily on the marketing side of the business, starting with BRIAN’s hire and leadership,” said CORCORAN. “His expertise, creative marketing vision and experience with premium-level shows is deep and aligns perfectly with our ambitious goals and high quality of content.”



“I’m thrilled to be joining the CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS teams to amplify their brand stories and content marketing to help accelerate growth at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of the podcast industry,” said SWARTH, who left SHOWTIME in MAY 2020 and previously worked at ZEMOGA, MTV NETWORKS, and WARNER BROS. “Getting the chance to work alongside some of the best storytellers and content makers in the industry, while leveraging ENTERCOM’s massive scale and reach, is a marketer’s dream come true.”

