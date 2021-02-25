Capperrune

After 10 years, Morning Show Co-host LINDSEY CAPPERRUNE exits NORTHWESTERN MEDIA'S Contemporary Christian WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL, and moves back to her hometown to join sister station NORTHWESTERN MEDIA'S WCIC/PEORIA, IL. CAPPERRUNE said, "Being at WBGL for 10 years was such a dream come true for me. I interned there, graduated college while there, got engaged and married, and had my two girls while living out those major life events on the air. The kindness of the listeners, staff, and cohost will forever bring me joy, and that's what made it so hard to leave. Now, I get to be near family while being on the morning show at my childhood, hometown station. Plus, now I know my mom is listening." CAPPERRUNE started at WCIC on February 19th.

